Lenovo's 25th Anniversary ThinkPad Leaked

It could be the ultimate throwback laptop.

Back in 1992, IBM released the original ThinkPad, which went on to become the quintessential business laptop line. Now the 25th Anniversary Edition ThinkPad has leaked on the German tech blog WinFuture, which published photos and specs of the system.

This development isn't a huge surprise, as Lenovo first announced in June that a 25th-century ThinkPad was coming, but now we have lots of details.

The upcoming ThinkPad, which features "Anniversary Edition 25" branding, appears to be based on the Lenovo ThinkPad T470, which we loved for its epic, 17-plus hours of battery life, comfortable keyboard, fast SSD drive and robust selection of ports.

As for what makes this ThinkPad an anniversary edition, not only does it pack the iconic TrackPoint pointing stick found in present-day models, but it's also got the signature blue enter key and multi-colored logo from the predecessor.

Don't worry about retro specs, as this ThinkPad appears to include a set that will rival all of its present-day competitiors. That starts with its 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics chip.

The leaked images also show dedicated buttons for volume, power, and microphone muting. Lenovo may also throw LTE support in, and the laptop features a the same complete set of ports we saw in the T470: one Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader, an HDMI port, Ethernet connectivity and a headphone jack.

A fingerprint reader and IR webcam will enable Windows Hello support.

Stay tuned for all of the official details on the 25th Anniversary ThinkPad when Lenovo officially unveils the laptop.

Credit: WinFuture.de

