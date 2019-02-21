Acer's Chromebook On Sale For $179

Update February 21: The Acer CB3-532 Chromebook remains on sale for $179. However, use coupon "LENOVO08" to drop the price of the Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Laptop to $265.99 at Lenovo.

Chromebooks are excellent everyday machines for work, school, or home. While there are some premium Chromebooks that cost over $500, today's two deals are for budget conscious shoppers in search of a no-frills machine.

The first deal comes courtesy of Lenovo. As part of its Presidents' Day sale, Lenovo is offering its Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Laptop for $265.99 via coupon "LENOVO8". Normally $300, that's $34 off its full price and the best price we could find for this laptop. (It beats Amazon's price by $12).

Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Laptop for $265.99 via coupon "LENOVO8" ($34 off) at Lenovo

via coupon "LENOVO8" ($34 off) at Lenovo Acer CB3-532 Chromebook for $179 ($20 off) at Walmart

The Chromebook C330 features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 IPS touch display, a 1.7 GHz MediaTek MTK8173C quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage, which is expandable via the laptop's built-in SD card slot. (It's worth noting that the 64GB model is currently cheaper than the 32GB model).

Lenovo's hybrid easily morphs into four modes including tent, tablet, stand, or laptop mode. It promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

If you're on a tighter budget, Walmart currently has the Acer CB3-532 Chromebook for $179. That's $20 off its already modest $200 list price. It features a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 resolution display, a 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of local storage.