iPhone 5s Drops Way Down to $119 at Walmart

If you're still holding out on picking up an Apple iPhone 5s, now might be the time. Walmart just slashed the handset's price down to $119 from $145, making it almost as cheap as the iPhone 5c's budget-minded launch price of $99.

Effective today, you can get a 16GB iPhone 5s for $119 for at least the next 30 days, according to the retailer. It's not the only hot handset to get a price cut, as you can pick up a 16GB iPhone 5c for next to nothing at $29 (down from $45).

If Android is more your thing, Walmart is now selling the Galaxy S4 for $49, half of its previous price of $99. All phones include a two-year contract on AT&T or Verizon.

If you've had your eye on a Galaxy S4, Note 3, or any other Samsung phone, you can get a $50 Walmart gift card with the purchase of any Samsung handset from Mar. 9 to Mar. 22. Shoppers can trade in their current devices for up to $300 towards any new smartphone, and will receive any remaining balance on a Walmart gift card.

While many shoppers are likely clamoring for the new iPhone 6 (expected this fall) and Galaxy S5 (coming in April), the iPhone 5s and Galaxy S4 still have plenty of life left in them. If you're due for a new handset, this might be the time to snag one on the cheap.