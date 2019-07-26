MagicDock Turns Your iPad Pro Into an All-in-One Desktop

Apple's iPad Pro is one of the most powerful systems around, offering better performance than almost every laptop we've tested. But as a tablet with limited cursor support, a lot of the iPad Pro's power goes to waste.

Finally, there's an accessory that lets you take advantage of the brawny A12x chip inside the 2018 iPad Pro. New to Kickstarter is the MagicDock, a dock that effectively turns the iPad Pro into an all-in-one desktop. If the dock looks familiar, it's because the hinge is almost identical to the design of Microsoft's Surface Studio.

So, how does it work? An iPad Pro slots into the anodized aluminum dock using magnets then connects (and charges) via the iPad Pro's USB-C port. The dock's flexible hinge can rotate 90-degrees from landscape to portrait mode, so you can easily switch between watching a movie and editing a document. And like the Surface Studio, the arms of the dock bring the iPad Pro to desk level as you lower them.

On the back of the dock are ports for plugging in peripherals, including the headphone jack that got removed from the latest iPad Pro. Other inputs include an HDMI port, a USB-C port and a USB 3.0 port, so you don't have to live the dongle life anymore.

The MagicDock is compatible with the 2018 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro models. Early bird prices start at $99 for the 11-inch version and $109 for the 12.9-inch dock. The MagicDock has already received $21,972 from more than 200 backers, quickly passing its $8,000 goal with 27 days remaining.

Before you pledge to this project, it's important to be aware of the risks of crowdfunding. A study conducted in 2015 found that 9% of Kickstarter projects fail to deliver a product and those that do are often delayed or launch something different than what was originally promised.

Credit: Kickstarter