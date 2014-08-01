Best iPad Air Keyboards: 6 Cases Reviewed

With its lighter design and fast A7 processor, the iPad Air is one lean and mean tablet, but it's not just for fun. Now that the iWork software suite is available for free on any iOS 7 device, and Office for iPad is also for sale, the Air is also a great tool for editing reports, taking notes, crunching numbers or tweaking a last-minute presentation. There's just one thing missing: a physical keyboard. We tested and reviewed six Bluetooth keyboards designed to work with the iPad Air, evaluating design, typing comfort, special features and more.

Kensington KeyFolio Thin X3

Keyboard cases have huge batteries built into them, so why not put them to better use than just typing? The Kensington KeyFolio Thin X3($99) not only offers good typing performance, but also lets you recharge your smartphone or tablet, making you all the more productive on the road while lightening your load.

M-Edge Universal Stealth Pro Keyboard Folio

The M-Edge Universal Stealth Pro Keyboard Folio might not have the trendiest look, but it is one of the most versatile Bluetooth keyboard cases on the market. It works with virtually any 10-inch tablet, can position the screen at several angles, and is rated for a long-lasting 100 hours of uninterrupted use.

Belkin QODE Slim Style Keyboard Case

With an attractive price of $79, several color options and a strong typing experience, the Belkin Slim Style Keyboard Case will appeal to those looking to get some work done on their iPad Airs. The wider-than-average back stand is more useful for typing on your lap than other iPad Air keyboard cases, and the color options include white/topaz, white/purple, red/black, or the utilitarian all black.

Kensington KeyFolio Pro Plus with Backlit Keyboard

The $119Kensington KeyFolio Pro Plus with Backlit Keyboard lets you type on your iPad Airin the dark thanks to blue and red back light options. Weighing 21.5 ounces , it's the heaviest keyboard we tested and the somewhat sluggish keypad offered one the slowest typing experiences. Still, thanks to excellent backlit options and boardroom-ready faux-sheepskin design, the Kensington is a solid option.

Targus Versavu Keyboard Case

Designed with a 360-degree rotating tray, the Targus Versavu Keyboard Case lets you put the iPad Air into either a portrait or landscape orientation. On the flip side, the lack of key travel made for a terrible typing experience. Does the versatility of the Versavu's rotating tray trump its cramped, mushy keypad?

Griffin Slim Keyboard Folio

At 11 ounces -- less than Apple's newest tablet -- the Griffin Slim Keyboard Folio for iPad Air is a portable Bluetooth keyboard case that offers fairly good typing speeds. At $79, this svelte case won't weigh down your wallet either. The ample palm rest space made for a more relaxed typing experience, but that comfort came at a cost to button placement.

