Apple's iOS 8 Will Track Your Breathing

Apple continues to beef up its iOS 8 beta, and the latest update is all about your health. Among other changes, the latest iteration of the iOS 8 beta allows the upcoming HealthKit app to measure the way you breathe.

Dubbed iOS 8 beta 5, the new update adds support for spirometry data, which measures lung quality by tracking how much air you inhale and exhale, as well as how quickly you do it. Obviously, your iPhone or iPad can't track your breathing on its own, but this update opens the door for doctors to use professional medical tools with iOS devices.

MORE: iPhone 6 Rumors - Specs, Sizes, Camera, Display

In other health-related updates, iOS 8 beta 5 adds a new Health panel in the Privacy menu, new icons for Body Data and Data Exporting, the ability to store workouts and an option to show your medical ID on your device's lockscreen. Based on various rumors, the upcoming iWatch will place a heavy emphasis on health and fitness and sync with iOS 8.

As far as general fixes go, the latest beta adds new icons for iCloud, a Wi-Fi calling indicator for those using T-Mobile Wi-Fi calling and the ability to toggle predictive text on and off from within the Messages app. If you have other Apple products in your home that can utilize Apple's upcoming Relay function for texts (like a MacBook), you will now be prompted for permission on your iPhone before connecting.

The previous update, iOS 8 beta 4, brought forth a sleeker Control Center, as well as a new Tips app that teaches users how to perform basic iPhone functions. According to VentureBeat, Apple will release one last beta version of iOS 8 before the software's slated fall launch window.

via VentureBeat, MacRumors