Intel Hints at Smart Watch, Further Fuels Apple iWatch Rumors

Smart watches aren’t really part of mainstream consumer tech just yet, but that could all change very soon. Within the past year major tech companies such as Apple, Google, LG, Microsoft and Samsung have been rumored to be working on wearable tech, and now Intel can be added to that lineup.

The company’s chief technology officer Justin Rattner said that Intel is testing several “experimental devices in the lab,” one of which happens to be a smart watch.

“Actually, we’re looking at novel display devices,” Rattner said at Bloomberg’s Next Big Thing conference this week. “The watch is kind of—if you want to put the time on it, that’s fine. But if you’re talking about texting today, wouldn’t it be nice if you could just look at your wrist?”

What’s interesting, however, is the possible connection this could have to Apple’s rumored smart watch. Last year rumors surfaced indicating that Intel and Apple were collaborating on a wrist-worn mobile device believed to have a 1.5-inch PMOLED display. This gadget would sync with your iPhone and could potentially run iOS, although no information on Apple’s alleged “iWatch” has been confirmed.

This hint from Intel comes just after Apple CEO Tim Cook alluded that an iWatch could be in Cupertino’s future at this year’s D11 conference. Describing wearable tech as “ripe for exploration,” the Apple chief said that such devices are “an important part of the tree” along with the iPhone and iPad.

There’s no telling whether or not Intel’s “experimental” devices will end up in an iWatch, but the company is working on technology that could further enable wearable gadgets, VentureBeat reports. In particular, Intel is reportedly focusing on contextually aware computing, which would allow devices to detect when owners would want to use them based on environmental clues.

via VentureBeat