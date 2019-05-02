Our Favorite MacBook Alternative Is $200 Off

Huawei has been gunning for Apple since the release of its MateBook X Pro. Now its putting some extra heat under Cupertino's feet with price cuts on its stylish laptops.

The manufacturer is taking $100 off configurations of its MateBook 13 laptops and $200 off configurations of its MateBook X Pro. All of the discounts are available at Amazon.

The MateBook 13 is as close as you'll get to a MacBook Air with Windows. However, it offers stronger performance and a better bang for your buck than Apple's MacBook Air. (Even on sale, the MacBook Air is currently pricier than the MateBook 13).

The base MateBook 13 configuration packs a 13-inch 2K (2160 x 1440) touch display, Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's a lot of laptop for the price, although an extra $200 upgrades you to a Whiskey Lake CPU and spacious 512GB SSD.

Meanwhile, the Editor's Choice MateBook X Pro is Huawei's speedy, long-lasting premium notebook. We tested the Core i7-based model, which packs a vibrant 3000 x 2000-pixel touch display that produces 124 percent of the sRGB spectrum. (That exceeds the 113 percent average). The machine was quick, nimble, and powered through 9 hours and 55 minutes before needing a recharge.

Both machines are excellent purchases and can withstand most daily tasks you throw their way, so it's simply a matter of how much power you need and how much you can spend.

Huawei's sale is valid through May 11.