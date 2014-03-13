Huawei Insults Microsoft with Dual Windows-Android Smartphone

Huawei has announced it is working on a dual Windows Phone-Android-powered smartphone that will be released in the U.S. in the coming months. And a company executive decided to insult Microsoft in the process.

The news came via Huawei Chief Marketing Officer Shao Yang, who explained during an interview with TrustedReviews that while the company is committed to Windows Phone, it wants to stick with its Android roots by releasing a device that runs both platforms.

"If it is Windows only, maybe people will not find it as easy a decision to buy the phone," Yang told TrustedReviews. "If they have the Android and Windows together, you can change it as you wish."

While specs are currently unavailable, Huawei's upcoming dual-boot handset is expected to arrive in the U.S. sometime next quarter. The Chinese smartphone maker noted that while Windows Phone isn't a top priority, the brand is still committed to releasing devices based on Microsoft's OS.

We've reached out to Microsoft for comment on Huawei's upcoming dual-boot device and the Huawei's none-too-flattering comments, but the company declined.

Other manufacturers skittish on Microsoft's operating systems are going the dual-boot route. For example, the upcoming ASUS Transformer Book Duet runs both Windows 8.1 and Android. These no-confidence votes have to be stinging new CEO Satya Nadella.

Source: TrustedReviews