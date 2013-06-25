HTC One Clone For Windows Phone 8 May Launch Later This Year

The HTC One has certainly proven popular among the Android community, and now the company is reportedly plotting a similar device for the Windows Phone crowd. This hasn’t been confirmed, but Neowin reports that HTC is developing a Windows Phone 8 handset that will look strikingly similar to its aluminum-crafted Android flagship.

The smartphone will reportedly feature a display between four and five inches in length and will also come with a metal form factor like the One. To little surprise, the alleged source says it will come with integrated Beats Audio, which has become a staple of HTC handsets.

What’s more interesting, however, is the notion that this Windows Phone 8 HTC device will come with Microsoft’s rumored GDR3 update. This software refresh is expected to bring support for 1080p resolutions and new 5-inch and higher devices, according to The Verge. Currently, the Windows Phone 8 platform only supports WVGA, WXGA and 720p resolutions, and the update is said to also allow Windows Phone devices to support quad-core processors.

There’s no telling if there’s any truth behind this rumor, but reports indicate this new HTC One-inspired Windows Phone handset could be introduced in the fall. HTC has already made it clear that it has no problem changing up the software on its flagship to accommodate different users, considering it announced the Google Edition HTC One with stock Android earlier this summer.