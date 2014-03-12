Rumored New HTC One Specs Leak Ahead of Official Unveiling

HTC is springing leaks left and right, as more information about its highly anticipated New HTC One continues to hit the Web. The latest comes in the form of what GSMArena claims are a full spec list for the handset and a handy marketing guide. If the specs are correct, the New HTC One will feature a 5-inch, 1920 x 1080 resolution display, a step up from its predecessor's 4.7-inch screen. The large screen size means the New HTC One's dimensions grow from the original's 5.4 x 2.7 x 0.36 inches to 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.37 inches.

The One will also reportedly come with a 2.3-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, the same chip found in Samsung's Galaxy S5. The handset will also include 16GB of storage and a microSD card slot, something the original HTC One was missing. The spec list also points to the same Ultrapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture, 2-micrometer image sensor found on the original One. The sales guide also seems to confirm rumors that the new One will sport a dual-camera setup around back.

According to the leaked material, the New One's "Duo Camera," as its referred to, will let users take a photo then refocus it or blur the background or foreground afterward. The guide also talks about the One's rumored 5-megapixel front-facing camera, which will feature a wide-angle lens and special selfie mode complete with countdown timer.

In terms of design, the sales guide indicates that the phone will, as has been speculated, be made of the same all-aluminum chassis as the original One. The sales material also says the New One features a zero edge finish that wraps around the phone's display.

Should these leaks prove true, the New One could prove to be quite the competitor for Samsung's Galaxy S5 and perhaps even Apple's rumored iPhone 6. We'll find out more about the One during HTC's big press event on March 25.

via: GSMArena