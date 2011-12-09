HP Confirms webOS Tablets for 2013

Remember how an hour ago we reported that HP is taking webOS open source? There's already an update to that story, with The Verge reporting that Meg Whitman and co. will release tablets running the OS. Just don't expect them in 2012.

The blog spoke to HP's CEO Whitman and Marc Andreessen and managed to get a definitive word about the future of the platform. Here's an excerpt of the interview in question:

Will HP be creating any new webOS hardware?

The answer to that is yes but what I can't tell you is whether that will be in 2012 or not. But we will use webOS in new hardware, but it's just going to take us a little longer to reorganize the team in a quite different direction than we've been taking it in the past.

Are we talking printers? Or tablets and phones?

In the near term what I would imagine - and this could change, in full disclosure - is I would think tablets, I do not believe we will be in the smartphone business again.

So it looks like webOS has a future after all. And now TechCrunch is reporting that HP will be holding off on producing webOS tablets again until 2013. In the short term, the company will focus on Windows 8 slates.

via The Verge and TechCrunch