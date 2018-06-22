Deal Alert: HP's Stream 11 Is Now Just $169

The HP Stream 11 is a colorful laptop that one's of our top picks under $200 And now it's even cheaper.

Normally priced at $199.99, this budget machine is on sale for $169, which is the best price we've seen for it this year.

Buy HP Stream 11 on Amazon.com

Make no mistake, the Stream 11 isn't for everyone. But if you want a fun, basic system you can take on the road — or a laptop your child can safely use — the Stream 11 fits the bill.

It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC flash storage.

We're not fans of the laptop's display, but its performance is on par, if not better, than laptops in this price range. For instance, the HP Stream 11's screen can reproduce 77.5 percent of the sRGB gamut, as opposed to the measly 63.1 percent that the Samsung Chromebook 3 managed in our tests.

For its petite size, the Stream's speakers sound dynamic and full. On Geekbench 4's overall performance test, the laptop managed to score a 2,023 rating, which surpasses competitors like the Lenovo IdeaPad 100S-14 (1,880) and the Dell Inspiron 14 3000 (1,824).

In terms of battery life, the Stream 11 lasted 8 hours and 23 minutes, which is very respectable for a $169 machine.

As an extra bonus, this deal also features one year of Office 365 Personal.