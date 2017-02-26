HP's New Pro X2 Is Built Tougher Than Surface Pro

HP just announced the HP Pro X2 612 G2, a new detachable 2-in-1, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It starts at $979, and should be able to take more of a beating than your typical convertible, including Microsoft's Surface Pro 4. That's because this new HP is MIl-STD810G tested to survive drops, dust and shocks.

The Pro X2 offers a choice of Intel's Pentium, Core M3, i5 and i7 mobile CPUs, with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage on an SSD. It has a 12-inch 1920 x 1280 display, as well as a microSD port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.0 port, SIM card slot and headphone jack.

HP claims that the 1.9 pound slate (2.7 pounds with the attached keyboard) will last up to 11 hours on a charge. It also includes a stylus ready for Windows Ink. There's a kickstand on the back which lets you position the slate at a 165 angle -- ideal for sketching on the device.

MORE: Best HP Laptops

A couple of features stood out when we saw this 2-in-1 in person at MWC. For starters, we like the collaboration keys found on the keyboard. They let you manage conference calls with dedicated keys for screen sharing, muting and unmuting your audio and disconnecting.

We were also impressed with the slate's peel-off back. Remove the back of the device, and you can easily remove the hard drive while accessing components such as the LAN and LTE. It should be a welcome feature in IT departments.

In addition to the Pro X2, HP is selling a ton of accessories, including a $49 rugged case which brings added protection to the slate, a USB-C dock ($149, available in March) and a $49 travel hub.

We'll let you know what we think when the Pro X2 shows up in our labs.

Philip Michaels contributed to this report from Barcelona.

HP Laptop Guide