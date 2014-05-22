HP Launches $99 Android Tablet

Easily among the cheapest Android tablets on the market, HP has launches the HP 7 Plus. This 7-inch slate costs just $99, and for your money you get a 1-GHz quad-core Cortex A7 CPU and 1GB of RAM. But you should expect some trade-offs at this price.

For starters, the display sports a resolution of just 1024 x 600 pixels. The Kindle Fire HD features a sharper 1280 x 800 screen, but it costs $139. For storage space, you'll get 8GB of RAM and a built-in microSD card that can boost memory by 32GB. The slate measures 7.6 x 4.8 x 0.32 inches and weighs a light 10.4 ounces.

Rounding out the specs are 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, a 2-MP rear camera and a 0.3-MP front shooter. The 2800 mAh battery should last about 5.5 hours on a charge. That's below the average slate we've tested, but respectable given the price tag.

By comparison, the Android-powered ASUS MeMO Pad HD 7, which goes for $129, features a quad-core CPU, 1280 x 800 display, 16GB of memory and 9 hours and 40 minutes of battery life.

The 7 Plus will run Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean out of the box, and will come preloaded with a variety of Google apps such as Gmail, Chrome browser, Google Maps, YouTube and the Google Play app store. You'll also get a few HP apps, including HP ePrint, HP Connected Photo powered by Snapfish and HP File Manager.

We'll reserve judgement on this budget system until we get our hands on a review unit, but it could prove to be a decent slate for the tablet newbie or kiddie set.