How To Stop Programs From Running When Windows 8 Starts

Microsoft has edited the oh so important MSConfig program from Windows 8 and moved one of it's main functions; changing the startup programs. Don't worry though, we found out where they moved it to. Using this setting you can change what programs automatically run when Windows 8 starts. I'm sure you can see how that would be helpful, so let's get started.

1. Open the Charms menu by hovering over the bottom or top right corners of your screen.

2. Search for Task Manager and open it.

3. Select the Startup Tab.

4. Right click any app in the Startup menu and select Disable.

