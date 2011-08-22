How to Print on the HP TouchPad

The TouchPad can print to network-capable HP printers that were made in the past 5 years or so and are available on the current Wi-Fi network.

Connect a Printer to the HP TouchPad

1. Select Print Managerfrom the settings menu.

2. Tap “Add or remove printer”A menu will appear showing a list of available networks and auto discovered printers.

3. Select the printer you want if it appears on the Auto Discovered List.

4. Enter the IP address and a name of your choice (“My HP Printer”) then tap “Add Printer” to manually install a printer that has not been autodetected.

Print a Document, E-mail, or Web Page on the HP TouchPad

1. Select print from the upper left hand context menu with your web page / e-mail / document open.

Select the printer you want to print to from your list.

2.

3. Choose number of copies and tap Print.

Get more tips for the HP TouchPad!