21 Essential Apple iOS 6 Tips

It’s the brains of the new iPhone 5, but iOS 6 is much, much bigger than that. Apple’s new software runs on any iPhone dating back to the 3GS, the iPad 2 or 3, and the fourth-gen iPod touch. In other words, hundreds of millions of people cantake advantage of Apple’s new features, from VIPs in the Mail app and responding to calls with texts to shared Photo Streams and Facebook integration.
Some features are only available on newer devices. For example, you can enjoy Siri and her newfound ability to book a restaurant reservation on the iPhone 4S and third-gen iPad. And turn-by-turn navigation using Apple’s new Maps app works on the iPhone 4, 4S and third-gen iPad.
Nevertheless, iOS 6 offers a ton of cool enhancements that will make your life easier. And we’re going to show you how to use them.
Maps
- How to Get Turn-by-Turn Directions Using iOS 6's Maps App
- How to Choose Alternate Routes with Maps for iOS 6
- How to use the 3D Flyover View with Maps in iOS 6
- How to Disable Voice Navigation for Maps in iOS 6
Siri
- How to Get Sports Scores Using Siri in iOS 6
- How to Make Restraurant Reservations Using Siri in iOS 6
- How to Get Movie Times and Reviews Using Siri
Facebook and Twitter Integration
- How to Share Links on Facebook and Twitter Using Safari in iOS 6
- How to Post to Facebook and Twitter Using iOS 6
- How to Disable Push Notifications for Facebook and Twitter in iOS 6
Photo Sharing
- How to Share a Photo Stream with the Photos App in iOS 6
- How to Share Photo Streams via the Web Using iOS 6
- How to Add Photos to a Shared Photo Stream in iOS 6
Safari
- How to View Full Screen Web Pages Using Safari in iOS 6
- How to Save Web Pages to Your Reading List in Safari for iOS 6
- How to View Your Safari Tabs Using iCloud in iOS 6
Phone