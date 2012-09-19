Trending

How to Make Restraurant Reservations Using Siri in iOS 6

Need to make a quick reservation at a swanky restaurant across town? Siri’s got you covered.

Download and install the latest OpenTable app from the App Store.

Long press the Home button and say, “Make reservations at,” and the name of the restaurant followed by the desired time.

• Select the specific restaurant you want on the next screen if the one you choose is part of a chain.

Review the card that pops up displaying your reservation information. If all of the information is correct, tap Make Reservation.

Tap Confirm when Siri brings you to the OpenTable app and your reservation will be made.

 

