Hands-on: Terrafugia Transition, Flying Cars Become Reality

Call it keeping up with the Jetsons. After decades of dreaming of traveling via flying cars, we're one step closer to the goal. Terrafugia, a company dedicated to creating personal aviation solutions, has debuted their version of the flying car. The Transition, is the ultimate hybrid combining a car with a small private plane.

Drawing on the idea that most people live within 30 miles of an airport, Transition owners can simply drive to an airport and take off from there. Upon reaching the airport, pilots simply flip a switch and the wings unfurl in a swift 40 seconds. From there, drivers simply taxi down the tarmac with the new transformed plane with its 26 foot 6 inch wingspan and take off. Once you've reached your destination, flip the switch and wings fold up in less than a minute.

Equipped with four wheels, the Transition is street legal, can reach a top speed of 80 mph and gets 40 mpg. During flight, the vehicle can reach speeds of 100 knots (115 mph) and can flour for up to 3 hours. With the footprint of a large SUV, pilots can fuel up at their local gas station with premium unleaded.

People looking to purchase their own flying car only have to wait until 2013 when the Transition will go on sale for approximately $280,000.