G Styled: Most Stylish Tech of 2010

I have been tasked with choosing what device or devices had the most style this year. A daunting task, if I say so myself. There have been many products with style, so I don't think I will be able to choose one. So I'll give my thoughts on each area of tech.

Laptops

Of course, I will have to start off with laptops, this is LAPTOP Magazine. Hands down the most stylish laptop of this year is going to be the new Apple Macbook Air. I'm not even a Apple fanboy, but there is no denying that Apple line of laptop are the kings of style, and the Air is their trump card!

Smart Phones

With so many stylish phones out, I say with confidence that the Samsung Galaxy S line of phones takes the cake this year. From their all 4 carrier devices (Captivate, Vibrant, Fascinate, and Epic 4G), to the new Nexus S. Their devices have been stylish and had one of the most beautiful screens for watching media I've ever seen. I own the Captivate myself and it is the only device I'll watch a movie with while on the go.

eReaders

I definitely didn't pay attention to the eReader market this year, as I just couldn't find a eReader that was stylish to me. That is until the Nook Color came into my life. So far this has been the first and only eReader that I deemed stylish enough where I'm interested in buying it. The Nook Color looks great and easily trumps anything else out there.

Tablets

Apple iPad, nuff said. Honestly I can't think of any other tablet stylish enough. The iPad, in my perspective, went from "Eh it's just a big iPhone" to "Okay, it looks cool, but I can't justify buying it" to finally "I want one" all within this year. While it is even sexier now with iOS 4.0 and multitasking, it is definitely a device I see myself owning in the near future.

Now while there were a ton of stylish products this year, these four stood out the most. But with CES 2011 just around the corner, I'm sure there will be a ton of new stuff in the year coming!

Jason Anderson is a self-proclaimed gadget head and publisher of G Style Magazine where he covers all things “fashionably technical.” He contributes a weekly post on laptop and gadget panache. The views and opinions Jason expresses are his own.