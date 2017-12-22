Get the Yoga 910 Star Wars Edition for $911

Thin, powerful, and now sporting a glossy Star Wars-themed lid, the Yoga 910 Star Wars Edition laptop is every sci-fan fan's dream laptop.

For a limited time, Lenovo is offering both its Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire laptops for $910.79 via coupon code "LASTMINUTE8". That price even beats Best Buy's current deal, which offers them up at $999 each. (The laptops regularly sell for $1,299).

The regular (non-Star Wars branded) Yoga 910 won our Editors' Choice award for pushing the limits of a 2-in-1 laptop and providing more than 10 hours of battery life. These Star Wars models are similar, but now come with Star Wars branded artwork on their lids.

In addition to the glossy, Gorilla Glass lid, the laptop also features a watchband-like hinge that lets you use it in multiple modes. The nearly bezel-free display also gives you more screen real estate than your typical laptop without taking up extra space.

In terms of specs, the laptops each have a 13.9-inch 1080p IPS multi-touch LCD, 2.7GHZ Core i7-7500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe SSD.

If you need more power, the step-up model marries the same CPU to a 3840 x 2160 UHD LCD, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD for $1,299.99 via coupon "USETHEFORCE" (down from $1,729.99). This coupon is only valid on the UHD model.

Lenovo doesn't list its holiday shipping deadline online, but it's unlikely these laptops can ship in time for Christmas delivery. However, if you're giving this as a gift, chances are you recipient will be psyched enough that they won't mind it being a few days late.