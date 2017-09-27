Get the Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 with 512GB SSD for $800

The Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 is an attractive, versatile notebook with solid performance and battery life.

Today only, Dell is taking $200 off the high-end configuration of this laptop. Better yet, you can use coupon code "50OFF699" to take an extra $50 for a final price of $799.99.

Your $800 goes far as this convertible packs a better-than-average spec sheet including a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen LCD, 2.7-GHz Core i7-7500U quad-core processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The latter two features are rare in a sub-$850 laptop, which is what makes this deal so enticing.

The laptop also features a pair of Yoga-like metallic 360-degree hinges that let you use it in tent, stand, or tablet mode.

The Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 is a true jack of all trades. It's well suited for work, play, and most things in between. The discount is only valid today, so make sure to take advantage of it while you can.