Get Dell's New Inspiron 15 5000 w/ 8th-Gen Intel CPU for $650

The Inspiron 15 5000 is one of Dell's most well-rounded laptops offering mainstream performance at a price that won't leave your wallet hurting.

For a limited time, you can get this flagship laptop for just $649.99. The laptop is regularly priced at $699.99.

We particularly like this configuration because, in addition to including the basics like a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD and 8GB of RAM, it also packs Intel's 8th-generation, 1.6-GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core processor. For storage, it also features a respectable 256GB SSD. Unlike many of today's laptops, it even comes with a built-in DVD drive.

The laptop's main selling point is, however, its 8th-gen processor. In our lab tests, we found the Kaby Lake refresh chips were up to 91 percent faster than their predecessors, which makes makes the new Inspiron 15 5000 a great buy in terms of both value and performance.

Dell also offers a touch version of this laptop, which comes with a 1TB HDD in place of the SSD at the same price, but for speed and battery life, we'd stick with the 256GB SSD model.