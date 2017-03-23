Dell 2-in-1 with 1080p LCD, 256GB SSD Now Just $549

The 13.3-inch Dell Inspiron 13 7000 is a premium 2-in-1 that lacks the high price tag of many of its competitors. Its standout features include a 1080p touch screen and 256GB SSD, both of which are uncommon in a $549.99 system.

Design-wise, the Inspiron 13 7000 leaves little to be desired. While it slightly tips the scales at 3.5 pounds — competing 2-in-1s weigh between 2.4 and 2.8 pounds — it has an overall attractive design thanks to its brushed aluminum deck and lid.

Its 360-degree hinges let you use the system in laptop, tablet, stand, and tent modes. However, the laptop's most attractive features are its 1080p LCD and 256GB SSD. At this price point you're fortunate if you get one, downright lucky if you get both features. Powering the laptop is a 3.1GHz Core i5-7200U processor, which has been paired with 8GB of RAM. A plethora of ports, including HDMI, USB 3.0, and a 3-in-1 memory card reader, round out the rest of the laptop's offerings.

Overall, the Inspiron 13 7000 brings solid value and choice to an otherwise crowded market. If you don't care for the 2-in-1 design or if you require a USB Type-C port, Amazon offers a similarly configured Asus laptop for $10 less.