Gateway NV5 and NV7 Series Slim Down, Get Social

In our latest Gateway NV5 series review, we had to show it a little tough love. Sure, it offered great performance for the price, but it's bulky design felt dated. Now Gateway is getting with the times by offering sleeker chassis and including a social networking button for accessing FaceBook, YouTube, and Flickr feeds. We're glad Gateway put these notebooks on a diet. The NV5, for instance, now sports a svelte profile of 1 to 1.3 inches, while the older model had a thicker waistline (1.5 inches). We also like the new color options, including red, silver, and blue, all of which have matte lids with groovy wave patterns.

Other highlights include your choice of AMD or Intel processors, a new High Definition Ultrabright LCD, and an HD webcam. Gateway again includes its MyBackup function for protecting your data. The 15.6-inch NV5 has a resolution of 1366 x 768, while the 17-inch model increases that count to 1600 x 900. The first configuration for sale is the $799 NV59C09u, which packs a Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 320GB hard drive, and a Blu-ray drive.

Check out the full specs and gallery below, and stay tuned for full reviews of both the new NV5 and NV7.

Model Number: Gateway NV59C09u; MSRP: $799.99