GameFly Sets Sights on Nvidia's TegraZone with Android GameStore

Online game rental service GameFly has announced plans to launch an Android specific game store to compete with Nvidia's TegraZone. According to Shacknews, the aptly named, GameStore, which GameFly says is expected to launch this fall, will be modeled after the Game of the Day feature included in the company's iOS app.

The app would provide Android users with daily deals on Android games. GameStore's biggest competition will be Nvidia's Android-specific TegraZone game store, which provides users with access to games optimized for Nvidia's Tegra 3 processor.

In addition to the GameStore announcement , GameFly says also revealed that it will soon begin publishing both Android and iOS games. The company is currently seeking submissions from iOS and Android developers in need of a publish and says its first iOS game will be available later this summer.

GameFly co-founder and senior vice president of business development Sean Spector said the company is, "dedicated to giving consumers the best user experience possible, and to be their destination for console, PC and mobile gaming needs.

"We plan to be a leading player in mobile games by launching our retail GameStore for Android and helping to fund mobile developers of all sizes to publish, promote and sell their smartphone and tablet games."

via: Shacknews