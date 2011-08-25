Nvidia Launches New Website For Tegra-Powered Games

Nvidia has gotten rave reviews for its powerful Tegra series processors and now its looking to make a run at the mobile gaming marketplace with the unveiling of TegraZone.com. The site serves as a singular hub for all of the Tegra-powered Android games out there and provides information on each game including summaries, features, ratings, and price.Users can also download demos of each game from the site and send them to their Tegra 2-powered devices to try the games out before they spend any money on them. Embedded QR codes take you directly to a game's Android Market page as well. The site's News section provides users with the latest Tegra related news including information on new game releases and updates for Tegra-powered devices.

For the most part, the site will provide essentially the same information as the Tegra Zone app, which is already available through the Android Market and has also received an update. What may prove to be the main draw of the new website is its Community page, which features forums where users can discuss the Tegra Zone app, as well as the latest games and game news.

Currently, Tegra Zone only lists 19 games as available for users, but Nvidia is looking to increase that number by offering developers help with getting Tegra-powered games to market through its Developer Zone website. The site provides developers with information on Tegra development kits, sample code and tools, and the Tegra Android Development Pack. Developers looking to join Developer Zone can sign up here.