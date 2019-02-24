The World's First 4K Chromebook Is Now Just $625

Updated February 22: The laptop's price has dropped further to $624.99 via coupon "PRESIDENT10".

Step aside, Google. There's a new Chromebook king in town. At least on paper.

For a limited time, Lenovo has its Yoga 4K Chromebook on sale for $624.99 via coupon code "PRESIDENT10". That's $275 off and one of the least-expensive 4K laptops we've seen in over a year.

As you can tell by its price, the Yoga Chromebook isn't your average Chromebook. It packs a 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 15.6-inch 4K multi-touch IPS display, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. By comparison, the base Google Pixebook costs $869 (on sale) and doesn't sport a 4K screen.

In our lab tests, the Chromebook C630 offered excellent real-world performance. It showed only the slightest hint of lag when we loaded 23 Google Chrome tabs, two of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed Apex Legends on Twitch.

Lenovo's 2-in-1 is clad in anodized aluminum with a Midnight Blue finish. It offers two USB-C ports, a microSD card slot, and USB 3.0. Users can also access the Google Play Store and their apps straight from their laptop. That means you have quick access to Google Play Music, Google Photos, Google Hangouts, and more.

In terms of battery life, the Yoga Chromebook lasts just under 7 hours due to its 4K screen. That's below the 8:50 average for Chromebooks. Nevertheless, the display is worth it offering 107 percent of the sRGB color gamut, which beats the 83 percent category average.