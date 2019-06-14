Amazon Prime Day Sneak Peek: $128 Off Acer's Crazy-Light Swift 5

At 2.2 pounds, the Acer Swift 5 is one of the lightest 15-inch laptops on the market. And although you may think that makes it an anemic machine, this laptop can punch well above its weight.

Currently, Amazon has the Acer Swift 5 15.6-inch Laptop on sale for $871. Traditionally priced at $999.99, that's $128 off and a mere $2 shy of its lowest price ever. (There's a chance it'll be on sale again during Amazon Prime Day, but it's unlikely it'll be significantly cheaper).

The Swift 5 features a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, 3.9GHz Core i5-8265U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Acer Swift 5 review, we were impressed by its lightweight design, 1080p display, and battery life — which lasted 8 hours and 37 minutes.

Design-wise, the Acer Swift 5's chassis is made of magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum for an ultralight feel. It's even lighter than smaller 13- and 14-inch laptops.

The Swift 5 also packs plenty of ports which makes it easy to connect your peripherals. Onboard you'll find a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 inputs, and an HDMI port.

In our lab, we experienced no hiccups when we put the Acer Swift 5 to the task. It was able to take on 20 Google Chrome tabs while four of them streamed 1080p YouTube videos, two played Twitch streams, and another loaded a Major League Soccer game.

We gauged its overall performance using Geekbench 4.3, and the Acer Swift 5 came out on top with an excellent score of 14,066. That's above the 13,293 category average and prevails over competing laptops including the ZenBook 14 UX433 (11,804) and the Surface Laptop 2 (12,744).

The Acer Swift 5 is a great choice for anyone looking for an ultra-light and capable 15.6-inch laptop.

Acer Swift 5 Credit: Laptop Mag