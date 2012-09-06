Droid RAZR M Packs Bags For Britain, Brings Along an Intel CPU

Will Motorola unveil its first Intel-powered smartphone on Sept. 18? That's the question we posed just last week when the two companies began passing out invitations to a big press announcement event. In a word: nope. Motorola has already shown off its first phone scheduled for an Intel-powered makeover. In fact, we went hands-on with it yesterday.

When the newly announced Motorola Droid RAZR M sets sail for British shores, it will arrive bearing an Intel processor, Motorola told Pocket-Lint, rather than the Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU found in the American version.

The September 18th event itself will be held in London; does that mean the British version of the Droid RAZR M will be the big unveil? As we mentioned in our initial coverage of the event, alleged mock-ups of an Intel-powered Motorola smartphone first aired back in February -- and those mock-ups looked an awful lot like the RAZR M.

Despite the CPU swap, Motorola's rep said the British Droid RAZR M's general form factor should stay the same as the U.S. version. Presumably, that means it should come clad in Kevlar and Gorilla Glass, with a big 4.3-inch qHD AMOLED display sitting atop a compact body. That screen is surrounded by a very small bezel; perhaps that's what the event invite alluded to with its promise to take attendees "to the edge?" We'll have to wait and see.