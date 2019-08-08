Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: First Ice Lake Laptop Is Now For Sale

Dell opened up pre-orders on its hotly anticipated XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 just earlier today. As the first Intel Athena verified laptop to hit the market, this refined XPS outperforms previous models.

Similar to Intel's Ultrabook standard of minimum specifications, Athena is a seal of approval that ensures consumers have the latest and greatest in hardware. This class of laptops survives long days, offers powerful processing power, uses AI-powered hardware optimization and fits into ultra portable form factors.

Starting from $999, the new 2-in-1 XPS 13 is packing plenty of power. The base model comes loaded with a 10th generation Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB 3733MHz LPDDR4x memory, and a 256GB PCIe NVMe.

You can pre-order the first 5 SKUs of the XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 with configurations can climb up to $2,650 with a maxed out Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake CPU. Orders have an anticipated ship date of September 9.