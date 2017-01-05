Dell Laptops to Look Forward To in 2017

2017 is a big year for Dell laptops. At CES, the company unveiled several brand new systems, including the innovative XPS 13 2-in-1, and even more major refreshes of existing laptops. From 2-in-1s to clamshells, here are the key Dell laptops the company is rolling out or has rolled out in 2017, along with links to our reviews where applicable.

Up to Intel Core i7-7Y75 CPU, Up to 16GB of RAM, 1080p or 3200 x 1800 touch screen, USB Type-C support. What's New: It&rsquo | s a 2-in-1 version of our favorite overall laptop. Why You Should Care: The XPS 13 2-in-1 takes our favorite laptop and makes it more versatile, thanks to its 360-degree hinge that allows for four modes of use. Setting it up in tent mode even helps solve the XPS 13&rsquo | s infamous camera issue. MORE: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Review

Available:Now

Other: Up to i7-7700HQ Kaby Lake CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB of VRAM, 1080p or 4K display. What&rsquo | s New: Displays have viewing angles up to 170 degrees.Pascal GPU gives better performance for creative professionals. Why You Should Care | Other: re looking for a professional PC that can handle Photoshop, AutoCAD or even some light gaming, the XPS 15 has graphics and display options to show your work and play at its best.

Available:Now

Seventh-generation Intel Corei5-7300HQ or i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, FHD and UHD display options, Nvidia GTX 1050 or 1050 Ti GPU, Up to 16GB of RAM and an on-board sub-woofer. What's New: The Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming uses the latest quad-core Kaby Lake CPUs and low-end Nvidia Pascal GPUs. Why You Should Care

Available:Now

Other: 7th Generation Intel i5, i7 or Xeon CPU, NVIDIA Quadro M1200 with 4GB of VRAM, 15.6-inch FHD or UHD display | Other: Thunderbolt 3 What&rsquo | s New: Updates to the latest seventh-generation Intel &ldquo | Other: Kaby Lake&rdquo | CPUs. Why You Should Care: The Precision 5520 has the same Infinity Edge display you&rsquo | Other: ll find on its XPS models, making it a thin, portable workstation that&rsquo | Other: s easy to carry around.

Available:Now

Dell Latitude 5000 Series 2-in-1 5285

Other: 7th-generation Intel Core i CPU, Up to 16GB of RAM, Two USB Type-C ports, 12.3-inch, 1080p touch screen. What&rsquo | s New: It&rsquo | s just 2 pounds without the keyboard, and less than three pounds with it, making it perfect for travel, and it has ports for both old and new peripherals alike. Why You Should Care: The Latitude 5000 Series 2-in-1 is a compact enterprise workhorse meant to take on the Microsoft Surface.

Available: Now

Dell Latitude 7000 Series 2-in-1 7285

Other: 12.3-inch, 2880 x 1920 Gorilla Glass display, 7th-generation Intel Core i CPU, two Thunderbolt 3 ports. What&rsquo | s New: A variety of keyboards, including one that&rsquo | s ultra-thin and one with more key travel that also increases battery life by up to four hours. Why You Should Care: Dell&rsquo | Other: s new keyboard ecosystem competes with the Microsoft Surface by adding a variety of functionality based on user preference and allowing for wireless charging by only using the extended battery.

Starting Price: Not yet announced Available: May 2017

Dell Precision 7720

Other: 7th Generation Intel i5, i7 or Xeon CPU, Variety of Radeon Pro or Nvidia Quadro GPU options, 17.3-inch display up to 3840 x 2160. What&rsquo | s New: Dell claims that the Precision 7720 is VR-ready for games as well as work. Why You Should Care

Available:Now