Dell's Excellent Budget Gaming Laptop Is Just $880

Discounts on GTX 1060-based laptops don't come around too often, which is why we're giddy over Walmart's latest deal.

For a limited time, the retailer has the Dell G5 Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 106o Ti on sale for $879.99. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.3GHz Core i5-8300H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD, and a GTX 1060 Ti 6GB graphics card. Those are very impressive specs for the price point, as laptops with this video card and a 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM usually costs over $999.

For example, the cheapest GTX 1060-based G5 that Dell is currently selling costs $1,156, whereas Amazon has a similar G5 Laptop — albeit with a GTX 1060 card — for $1,075.90. So at the very least, you're saving $196 and getting better GTX 1060 Ti graphics.

If you're not familiar with Dell's G-series laptops, they're the manufacturer's current-gen, budget gaming rigs. We've already reviewed the G3 15 and the G7 15, but have yet to put the G5 to the test. That said, with this spec sheet, we imagine it'll make for an excellent little budget gaming rig.