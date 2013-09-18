How to Change Siri's Voice on iOS 7

There's certainly something endearing about the stoic delivery and dry humor of iPhone virtual assistant Siri, but many of you might be ready for something new. If you've always longed for a male version of the voice-activated helper or have simply grown aggravated with Siri's female form, iOS 7 finally gives you the option to switch things up. Here's how to change Siri's voice and experience your digital best friend in an all-new way.

1. Go to Settings from the home screen.

MORE: iOS 7: Full Review

2. Select General.

3. Select Siri.

4. Select Voice Gender. You can also change Siri's language here, with options for different variations of Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

5. Choose Male.

And there you have it; A brand new layer of masculinity wrapped around your iPhone or iPad's inner voice. We're still holding out for the day Siri can impersonate our favorite celebrities, but Mr. Siri will have to do for now.