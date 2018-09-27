Amazon PC Gaming Sale: Up to $600 Off LCDs, RAM, Mice

Whether you're building a gaming rig or upgrading your existing one, Amazon has an excellent PC gaming sale going on today.
The online retailer has select PC accessories on sale with prices starting as low as $29.99. Some are discounted as much as 46 percent. Manufacturers include Acer, Asus, Corsair, EVGA, and Toshiba.
Sale items include gaming PCs, headsets, keyboards, monitors, and more. Noteworthy deals include:
- Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse for $44.99 ($25 off)
- Acer 23.6-inch Full HD Gaming Monitor for $109.99 ($40 off)
- Toshiba X300 5TB Gaming Hard Drive for $105.59 ($36.40)
- Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR4 DRAM for $127.49 ($68.50 off)
- Acer Predator 32-inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor for $699.99 ($400 off)
- Acer Predator Helio 300 w/ GTX 1060 + Acer Mixed Reality Headset for $1,199 ($249 off)
Amazon's PC gaming sale is valid through September 27.