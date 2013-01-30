BlackBerry Z10 vs. The Competition: Can it Beat the iPhone, Galaxy S III?

BlackBerry Z10 Apple iPhone 5 Samsung Galaxy S III Nokia Lumia 920 Price $199 $199 $199 $99 Carriers AT&T, others TBD AT&T, Sprint, Verizon Wireless AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless AT&T CPU 1.5-GHz dual-core Apple A6 1.5-GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S5 1.5-GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 OS BlackBerry 10 iOS 6.1 Android 4.1 Windows Phone 8 RAM 2GB 1GB 2GB 1GB Data 4G LTE 4G LTE 4G LTE 4G LTE Display/Resolution 4.2 inches/1280 x 768 4 inches/1136 x 640 4.8 inches/1280 x 720 4.5 inches/1280 x 768 Front/Rear Camera 2-MP/8-MP 1.2-MP/8-MP 1.9-MP/8-MP 1.3-MP/8.7-MP Size 5.1 x 2.6 x 0.4 inches 4.9 x 2.3 x 0.3 inches 5.4 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches 5.1 x 2.8 x 0.4 Weight 4.9 ounces 4 ounces 4.7 ounces 6.5 ounces Carriers AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile AT&T, Sprint, Verizon AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile AT&T

The BlackBerry Z10 is the company's most-advanced smartphone yet, but how does it match up to the leading iOS, Android and Windows Phone handsets? To help you decide, we've broken down the key specs for the leading phones on each platform and put them next to the Z10's.

The BlackBerry Z10's 4.2-inch display is bigger than the iPhone 5, but a tad smaller than the Nokia Lumia 920 and a lot smaller than the 4.8-inch Galaxy S III. Its size and shape are comparable to the Lumia 920, but it weighs less. For computing power, the Z10 matches the Samsung Galaxy S III for CPU and RAM.

So it all comes down to the operating system and app ecosystems. During our review of the BlackBerry Z10, we liked the slick interface with multitasking fun. The BlackBerry Hub helpfully combines email messaging and social networking, and we love that BBM supports video chat and screen sharing. When it comes to apps, BlackBerry 10 has no shot of taking on Apple or Android at launch, but may be able to give Windows Phone a run for its money.

So will you make the switch to BlackBerry?

