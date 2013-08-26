BlackBerry Q10 Headed to Sprint Aug. 30 for $199

Sprint is finally getting set to release its first BlackBerry 10 device, the Q10. The carrier announced today that it will begin selling the Q10 on Aug. 30 for $199 with a two-year contract. The Q10 is BlackBerry's first QWERTY keyboard-equipped smartphone powered by the company's BlackBerry 10 operating system.

Customers who sign up for Sprint have the option of choosing from the carrier's My All-In or Unlimited, My Way plans. The My All-In plan costs $110 per month for unlimited data, talk and text and includes 5GB of mobile hotspot data. The Unlimited, My Way plan will cost you $50 per month for unlimited talk and text with 1GB of data. You can move up to unlimited data for an extra $30.

Sprint is a bit late to the Q10 party, as carriers including AT&T began offering preorders for the handset back in June. Unlike AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, Sprint chose not to carry BlackBerry's touch screen-equipped Z10. Rumors indicate that the carrier may be holding out for BlackBerry's alleged 5-inch Z30 handset. Unfortunately, unlike other smartphones in that size range, the Z3o will allegedly sport a relatively low resolution 1280 x 720 display.

The Q10 marks the first time a BlackBerry 10 device has appeared on each of the Big Four carriers. Such exposure is extremely important to the company as it struggles to remain relevant in the U.S. market, which is currently being dominated by the likes of Apple and Samsung. The Waterloo-based smartphone maker recently announced that it has appointed a special committee to determine if it should partner up with another company or sell itself outright.