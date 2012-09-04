BlackBerry 10 L-Series Touchscreen Phone Shows Off Its Homescreen

If you want to get your hands on a BlackBerry 10 phone you'll have to wait until the first quarter of 2013, but if you're satisfied simply beholding what the next generation BlackBerry has in store, the screenshot above purports to show the future of RIM in all its touchscreen glory.

The image of the BlackBerry 10 L-series matches up with previous glimpses of RIM's touchscreen phone, but this picture gives us a glimpse of the types of apps we can expect to see on the devices, including Facebook, Maps, and DocsToGo. Only one intriguing app stands out from the bunch: what, exactly, is StoryMaker?

The BlackBerry 10 L-series, a touchscreen phone, will be the first BlackBerry 10 device to launch next year, though the BlackBerry 10 N-series -- which sports the oh-so-familiar QWERTY keyboard loved by BlackBerry owners around the globe -- will quickly follow.

For the most part, RIM has kept mum about BB10 device details, but one thing we do know is BB10's screen resolutions. Expect touchscreen handsets to sport screens with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 1280×720 resolution, while keyboard-bearing phones like the BlackBerry 10 N-series will have a 720x720 display. The one exception: the very first BlackBerry 10 touchscreen phone -- i.e., the one likely shown above -- will ship at 1280×768 resolution.

