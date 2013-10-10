Best Buy iPhone Trade-In Deal to Give Away iPhone 5c for Free (Report)

Last week Best Buy cut the iPhone 5c’s price in half to just $50, and now the electronics retailer is practically giving the phones away. According to an internally leaked Best Buy document, an upcoming promotion lets you trade in select smartphones for a minimum of $100 in credit toward a new iPhone.

The leak comes courtesy of TechnoBuffalo, which claims to have obtained a screenshot of the document from a trusted source. The promotion will run from Oct. 13 through Oct. 19 and allows you to trade-in smartphones that are in working condition as long as the screen is intact and there’s no water damage.

The gift card must be used to purchase an iPhone 5c or iPhone 5s on a two-year contract. Since Best Buy is currently offering the 16GB iPhone 5c for $99.99, this means you can walk out of the store with a new iPhone without having to drop a dime. Additionally, you can snag a 16GB iPhone 5s for just $100 on a two-year contract.

The deal appears to be another effort by third-party retailers to one-up the competition when it comes to iPhone sales. Last week Best Buy ran a promotion that lasted through Oct. 7 that offered a $50 discount on the iPhone 5c. During the same time period, Walmart announced that it would “shortly” sell the iPhone 5c for $45--beating Best Buy by just $5.

It makes sense that the iPhone 5c would come cheap-- it’s essentially last year's iPhone 5 in new packaging. The 5c comes with nearly the same internals as the iPhone 5 and has taken the iPhone 5’s spot on Apple’s website. The primary difference is that Apple switches out the 5’s aluminum back for a plastic, glossy colored rear shell. The 5s, by comparison, is Apple’s true flagship that comes with an improved A7 64-bit processor, a fingerprint scanner built into the home button, and an enhanced camera among other changes.

via TechnoBuffalo