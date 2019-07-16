Prime Day Steal: Asus ZenBook 13 Laptop Just $699

Browse the web in style without worrying about performance thanks to this killer deal on the Asus Zenbook 13 for Amazon Prime Day.

Featuring a slim aluminum chassis, exceptional battery life and a near bezel-free display, the Asus Zenbook blows away four digit competitors by taking another $100 off the already affordable retail price. For $699, you're getting a premium laptop at a not-so premium price. A backlit keyboard, digital number pad and color accurate webcam round some of the stand out features that Asus squeezed into the Zenbook 13.

Asus Zenbook 13 for $699, down from $799

Powered by a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and Intel 620 UHD graphics, this laptop can handle dozens of browser tabs and juggle full HD videos without a stutter. While the specs are decently powerful, we were even more impressed with the laptop's 11-hour battery in our ZenBook 13 review. This crushes the 8.5 hour premium segment battery average by several hours.

