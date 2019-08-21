Asus Just Unveiled One of the Most Stunning Laptops Ever

Asus just unveiled a stunning new limited-edition ZenBook 13 that's encased in genuine leather.

Called the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 to commemorate Asus' 30th birthday, this luxurious laptop is encased in a Pearl White leather that contrasts elegantly against Rose Gold diamond-cut trim. On the lid of the laptop is a 30th Anniversary logo that looks suspiciously like the Starfleet insignia in Star Trek.

The ZenBook 13 Edition 30 doesn't just look great, it's also made with some seriously premium materials. According to Asus, the anniversary logo is plated in 18-karat nanoparticle rose gold that shouldn't ever dull or fade. Asus also went the extra mile with the laptop's genuine leather, which comes from Italy and is hand-stitched and hand-finished.

These fancy materials combine to make one of the most visually striking laptops we've ever seen. I'm personally in love with the clean look and unique finishes, although I recognize that not everyone wants their gadgets to have such a bold aesthetic.

The ZenBook 13 Edition 30 (UX334FL) is available for pre-order on Asus.com for $1,399 with a Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and MX250 graphics. Matching accessories --- a leather sleeve and wireless mouse --- made exclusively for the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 are included with your purchase.

While it doesn't have Intel's new 10th Gen Ice or Comet Lake CPUs, the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 won't be outdated by the time Asus' new laptops are released. That's because Asus outfitted this special edition device with ScreenPad 2.0, a larger, 5.65-inch version of the ScreenPad we first saw on the ZenBook Pro 15. The new secondary display gives you instant access to your favorite apps (like Evernote and Spotify) and can also be used as a second monitor.

Despite having a superslim (0.7-inch) chassis, the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 packs a discrete graphics card in the form of a GeForce MX250, which should provide plenty of power for casual gaming. This limited-edition ZenBook also has an IR camera for face unlock and Bluetooth 5.0. Additional specs include a 13.3-inch, 1080p display flanked by extremely narrow bezels as well as an Intel Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

We haven't gotten our hands on this unique white leather edition of the ZenBook 13, but we were impressed by the standard version (ZenBook 13 UX333), which has a premium design, fast performance and great battery life. If the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 has a brighter display and improved keyboard, then it could be the ultraportable laptop to buy --- at least, for as long as it's available.