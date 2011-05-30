ASUS Unveils Padfone Phone/Tablet Combo, Ultrathin UX Netbook, More

This morning at the Computex Taipei tradeshow, ASUS showed off a slew of new mobile products, including a combination tablet / smartphone, a new line of ultrathin notebooks, a Meego powered Eee PC, and a pen-enabled slate with 3D capability. The new devices promise the latest advances in portability, entertainment, and note-taking technology.

Padfone Combines Phone and Tablet

Termed a "convergence device," the Padfone features a 4.3-inch 3G Android phone that docks into a larger 10.1-inch tablet. When docked together, the tablet can take advantage of the phone's mobile broadband connection and the phone data is visible on the larger slate screen. Both devices will have the latest version of Android available (presumably Ice Cream Sandwich) when they ship later this year.

Eee Pad MeMo 3D Tablet Offers 3D and Pen Input

First demoed at CES 2011 under the name Eee Pad MeMo, the 7-inch Eee Pad MeMo 3D comes with an active stylus for note-taking and a MeMIC bluetooth hands-free heaset for listening to music and conferencing. Better still, when rotated into landscape mode, the Android Honeycomb tablet provides glasses-free 3D images for gaming, movies, and photo viewing.

ASUS UX Series Takes on MacBook Air

ASUS is getting into the ultrathin notebook game with its new svelte UX Series. Measuring just 17mm (.66 inches) at their thickest point, the UX Series notebooks will feature the latest Intel 2nd Generation Core Series CPUs and blazing-fast SATA 6Gb/s SSDs. They also promise up to 7 hours of endurance and an instant-on feature.

Eee PC X101 Features Meego, Ultrathin Chassis

ASUS is slimming down its Eee PCs too. The new 17.6mm (.7 inches) thick, 950g (2.1 pounds) Eee PC X101 has standard netbook features like a 10.1-inch screen and the latest Atom N435 CPU. However, what makes this netbook truly unique is that it comes with Intel's MeeGo operating system preloaded, something we've seen on very few netbooks and none that were mass released in North America.