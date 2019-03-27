Apple Apologizes For Failing MacBook Keyboards, Claims 'Vast Majority' Are OK

Apple's reliability issues with its MacBook keyboards resurfaced again today, with the company acknowledging and apologizing for the ongoing problems.

In a statement made to the Wall Street Journal, published in an article lambasting the reliability of Apple's butterfly-style keyboards, an Apple spokesperson is quoted as saying "We are aware that a small number of users are having issues with their third-generation butterfly keyboard and for that we are sorry." The rep attempted to assuage fears by saying "The vast majority of Mac notebook customers are having a positive experience with the new keyboard."

This quote follows Apple's announcement of a MacBook keyboard return and service program announced last summer, which covered laptops from 2015, 2016 and 2017, but not the 2018 models with third-generation keyboards Apple mentioned in its statement. The issue at the literal root of the failing keys is their butterfly-style switches, which are notoriously regarded as being prone to failure if small particles get inside the keyboard.

Class action lawsuits have targeted Apple for knowingly releasing these failure-prone keyboards, which have been dogged by many including YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger at Unbox Therapy. A new, more reliable keyboard tops our list of demands for the next MacBook Pros.

Apple also told the Journal that users experiencing keyboard issues should reach out to Apple's customer service.