Apple iPhone 5, 4S and 4 Sales to Start at Best Buy This Weekend

If you’ve been contemplating the switch to iOS or just want to upgrade your current iPhone, this may be the weekend to do so. Best Buy is planning to slash iPhone prices by $50 in a four-week promotion that begins on Sunday.

To get this discount, you’ll need to purchase an iPhone 4, iPhone 4S or iPhone 5 and agree to a two-year contract with either Verizon, Sprint or AT&T. But this isn’t the only smartphone sale the electronics retailer has planned for the holiday weekend. From May 26 through June 1, Best Buy will be selling the Galaxy S3 for $49 for AT&T and Sprint subscribers. This is a $50 price cut from its original cost.

The discount comes just as Samsung most recent flagship, the Galaxy S4, is making its way to US carriers. The Galaxy S3 successor just debuted on Verizon’s network on Friday after already being available on other major US networks for several weeks. Apple’s iPhone 5 debuted last fall, and the Cupertino, Calif. Based company is rumored to launch its next-generation smartphone in late 2013.