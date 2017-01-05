Aorus X9 Concept Offers Big Power in a Sexy New Chassis

Aorus always knew how to make a pretty gaming laptop, but this goes beyond the pale. I got a chance to feast my eyes on their latest laptop dubbed the X9. Currently a concept, the 17-inch gaming rig borrows its design aesthetic from an oh-so-sexy Lamborghini. Set to launch sometime in June at an undisclosed price, the X9 promises to be a system that's powerful and sleek.

Key Specs:

The X9 is the latest gaming notebook to sport a mechanical keyboard. While I don't know exactly what brand of switch the keyboard will use, I did manage to learn they'll be classified as brown.

The keys will also feature the company's vivid customizable RGB backlighting.

The system will feature an overclockable Intel processor.

No word on which Nvidia 10-series GPUs, the rig will use. But whether it's GeForce GTX 1070 or GTX 1080, the system will place the dual GPUs in SLI configuration.

The X9 will offer displays in 3K or 4K.

MORE: The Best Gaming Laptops

Why You Should Care:

Gamers looking for a slim, fairly portable 17-inch gaming laptop that doesn't sacrifice power will be interested in the X9. Even though the exact specs are currently undisclosed, it's a reasonable expectation that a flagship device like this will have some seriously high-end specs.

First Impressions:

I'm a fan of the X9 just off looks alone. The black matte metal gave me visions of tearing down a straightaway in a powerful super car. Thanks to the brown switches in the mechanical keyboard, typing is comfortable but lacks the clickiness other switches tend to deliver.

Outlook:

When it launches in June, the Aorus X9 has a very good chance of giving the Razer Blade Pro a run for its money as one of the lightest 17-inch gaming laptops on the market. If the specs live up to the hype, the X9 is going to be a lean, mean gaming and VR-ready machine. The only question, for now, is how big of a price tag Aorus is going to place on the sheer luxury and power of the machine.