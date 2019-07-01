Amazon Prime Day 2019: 5 Tips to Track the Best Deals

Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more here.

Amazon Prime Day will be a 48-hour shopping bonanza that starts on July 15 and ends on July 16. With over a million sales to choose from, finding the best Prime Day deals over the span of two days can be stressful. That's why we're sharing these essential tips to help you establish a Prime Day 2019 game plan.

1. Sign up for Amazon Prime

Prime Day deals are only available for Prime members, so the first thing you must do — if you're not already a member — is sign up for your free 30-day Prime member trial. During this trial period, you'll be able to access exclusive Prime Day deals. You can cancel anytime, so even if you don’t want to commit, you can end your subscription before you’re billed. College students can also sign up for a Prime Student membership, which offers the same perks as a traditional Prime membership, but costs 50% less. Prime student members also get a lengthier 6-month free trial period.

2. Use price 3rd-party tools to track prices and reviews

Like any sale, Prime Day will include a lot of bogus price cuts. But unless you've memorized product pricing for the past year, it's hard to tell what's on sale and what isn't. That's where tools like the Camelizer come into play. This Firefox and Chrome extension display a product's price history, so you can see if it's been cheaper before. It doesn't work on all products sold at Amazon, but more often than not it's helped us avoid fake deals. Likewise, you'll want to use sites like FakeSpot, which tell you when an Amazon product has a high number of fake positive reviews.

3. Download the Amazon app to track Prime Day deals

Another great way to track deals on Prime Day, besides keeping an eye on our Amazon Prime Day deals page, is to get the Amazon App. Available as a free download for iOS and Android devices, the Amazon App packs a host of features to help you track deals before they even begin. It also lets you receive notifications on new, upcoming deals.

4. Shop at Amazon's rivals

Prime Day isn't just about Amazon anymore. Everyone from Walmart to eBay will have Prime Day-like sales of their own. Some retailers are already offering deep discounts on some of their devices. As a result, shoppers will have more options that ever. So even if you spot a tempting deal at Amazon, check what price that product is going for at a few other stores like Walmart, Best Buy, or Newegg.

5. Create an Amazon Shopping List

When you’re shopping in general, it’s always a good idea to make a list of what you want to get. If you make a shopping list to track the items you want when you go grocery shopping, you can make an Amazon Prime Day shopping list to track deals. Not only does it help you keep tabs on what you want, it also makes you less likely to buy items that you don’t need.

To create your Amazon Shopping List, hover over Account & Lists located at the top of any Amazon page. Click create a list from the drop down menu, name your list "Prime Day 2019" (or whatever name you'd like to give it) and click on the create list button.

Amazon Prime Day Credit: Shutterstock