7 Hot Cases for the White iPhone 4

Whether Consumer Reports agrees that the white iPhone is bigger or not, some iPhone 4 cases for the white version don't quite fit right. But case makers will not be caught off-guard, and are on the ready regardless. Here are the top seven cases that will protect the whiteness and brightness of your new iPhone.

Tech Candy iPhone 4 Bordeaux Case Set

For $32.99, you get two different sophisticated looks for your white iPhone 4. Pair the Papaya or Platinum colored inner wrap with the Bordeaux outer shell to mix and match. Both cases are made of silicone with a soft-touch feel, and the exterior shell is made from space-age polycarbonate material. Buy It Now From: TechCandyCases

Case-Mate iPhone 4 Monsta Case

Add a sense of humor to your smartphone with this cute character skin made of silicone. The elevated molded dots add a textured grip, and the $24.99 case is available in green, gray, pink, or white. Buy It Now From: Case-Mate

Speck ToughSkin for iPhone 4

Boasting ruggedness built for rodeo clowns and roller derby queens, the $39.95 ToughSkin features a textured rubberized black skin made of nylon/silicone/polycarbonate and a thin inner plastic shell for reinforced protection. It also includes a detachable holster clip/viewing stand. Buy It Now From: Speck

iFrogz iPhone 4 Orbit Burst

This $24.99 silicone sleeve fits your new white iPhone 4 to a tee. Plus, the Orbit guards against impact damage thanks to reinforced, protective corners, and the company's proprietary anti-dust treatment will keep your device looking clean and tidy. Choose from blue, green, pink, or yellow. Buy It Now From: iFrogz

Case-Mate Universal Kayla Combo Clutch

As a hybrid purse and protective case, the Kayla does double duty to protect your white iPhone 4. This $49.99 clutch comes in black/saddle leather, saddle/olive leather, and cream canvas with fronts made of either black, olive, poppy, or blue leather. The outer pouch sports a snap closure, and the inside offers pockets for three credit cards, change, and a lip gloss. Buy It Now From: Case-Mate

Scosche Switchback G4

Prop up your white iPhone to watch video, or swap the back panels to match the color of your mood, with the Switchback G4. This $34.99 polycarbonate case includes a gold or red back with an open design that offers access to all ports and controls. Buy It Now From: Scosche

Speck CandyShell Card for iPhone 4

For the minimalist and serious iPhone user, this $39.95 protective case can discretely carry up to three credit cards inside its built-in rubberized slot. The gray CandyShell Card case has a hard shell and soft center to keep your device safe from bumps and bruises. Buy It Now From: Speck