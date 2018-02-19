How to Add Simple 3D Special Effects to Movies in Windows 10

The Windows Photos app has really come along way after the last couple of Creators Updates. Today it’s a feature-rich editor for both photos and video, an application for simple edits and creations that doesn’t have the learning curve required of some of its peers. It’s not a pro-level application, but for the casual creator it’s a simple way to make use of the images and videos collecting dust on your mobile device.

One of my favorite features is the ability to add 3D special effects to movie clips. It’s a simple process, and doesn’t require the technical expertise of a program like Adobe After Effects.