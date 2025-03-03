A Windows 11 update has tanked performance on some Intel CPUs — Here's what it means for you

Windows 11 version 24H2 has been no stranger to performance and compatibility issues on certain processors, like the Intel Smart Sound Technology driver flaw that caused blue screen errors for certain Intel 11th Gen processors.

Processor-specific mishaps aside, reports of weakened gaming performance caused worry among users, although this issue has reportedly now been resolved. And of course, there was the notorious problem with Ubisoft games like Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla where they would become abruptly unresponsive, but, thankfully, this was also fixed.

Post-update issues are now so common with Windows 11, that we've basically come to terms with the fact that this is a way of life for Microsoft's operating system — understanding that most flaws are the natural result of complex interactions with the many facets of a PC, whether that's its hardware, applications, drivers, or BIOS. Still, that doesn't make them any less frustrating or easier to deal with.

Today, a new Windows 11 24H2 issue has reared its head, submitted by one tech-savvy Borncity reader, once again relating to Intel processors. Gamers and power users take note: this bug poses a direct risk to your computer's beloved performance and could hamper tasks and games significantly — especially on systems with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU.

Early reports of the issue come from a Borncity reader named Rüdiger, who claims that an error at startup was the result of Intel's latest CPU or microcode update for Core Ultra 9 285K processors. The error reportedly prevented the PC from booting, although the user was about to work around this issue by applying the Intel Microcode update 0x116. However, a series of performance issues have followed.

Spikes in performance like this are viewable from the Windows task manager, and are a clear giveaway that your performance may be being throttled by a similar issue to the one reported. (Image credit: Borncity)

According to Rüdiger, applications are being throttled when they're not in focus or minimized. This was tested through the use of a 7zip benchmark, with the user's system performance reduced to nearly half when the application was minimized. Apparently, this issue does not occur on other CPUs like the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X or Intel Core i9 12900K.

How to check if you're a victim to these performance issues

If you updated to the latest version of Windows 11 and have either Intel's Lunar or Arrow Lake CPUs, you could be affected by the above issue. While we only know it's happened on Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, all of the Ultra 200 series may also be susceptible.

If you're not encountering issues while booting up your PC, that's a fairly positive sign. However, if you have noticed any performance mishaps within background tasks, you may want to test against the performance throttling issue yourself. You can do this similarly to Rüdiger by either performing a similar 7zip benchmark or monitoring your performance for any unnatural spikes in the task manager window.

If you're facing similar issues with the latest Intel processors, it's recommended that you visit the Microsoft Feedback Hub to share any details on your current problems with the latest Windows 11 24H2 build.

As with any of Windows 11's hiccups, it's hard to say how rare this problem is and whether or not some unique combination of hardware is resulting in it exclusively plaguing this user, but if it is a widespread issue, having as many users as possible report it is the fastest way to ensure Microsoft will make fixing it a priority.